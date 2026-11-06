Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Traffic Restrictions Near Charminar From November 6 to 11

Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory around Charminar ahead of Diwali celebrations. The restrictions will be in place from November 6 to November 11 due to the expected increase in devotees visiting the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar.

According to the traffic police, heavy traffic is expected on three major roads leading to Charminar. These include Madina to Charminar, Murgi Chowk to Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall at Shah Ali Banda to Charminar.

Commuters travelling through these routes have been advised to avoid them during the advisory period and use alternative roads. People visiting the Bhagyalakshmi Temple should follow traffic signs and instructions from police personnel.

The traffic police have also arranged special parking facilities for devotees. People coming from Mirchowk can park their vehicles at Mufeed-ul-Anam School Ground and Sardar Mahal Road. Visitors from Shah Ali Banda can use Charminar Bus Terminal and Unani Hospital premises.

Those coming from Madina and Nayapool can park at SYJ Complex, while Government Girls High School at Kali Kaman will be available for parking on Sunday only. People travelling from Puranapool and Begum Bazar can use MJ Bridge, Government City College and Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

For visitors coming from Hussaini Alam, parking facilities are available at New Murgi Chowk, Khilwath Road, Jhulu Kana near Laad Bazaar and Khilwath Ground.

The traffic police have requested commuters to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with the authorities to avoid traffic congestion. For emergency travel assistance, people can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.