Hyderabad Power Cut: These Areas Will Face Electricity Outage Today

Several areas in Hyderabad will experience a temporary power cut on Thursday, November 5, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. Officials have announced different timings for power interruptions in the Asmangadh division.

According to the electricity department, power supply will be suspended in areas under the 11KV Paltan feeder from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Akbarbagh, Anand Nagar, Dayanand Nagar and nearby areas from Nalgonda Crossroads to B Block will be affected.

Meanwhile, areas under the Gautham Nagar feeder will face a power cut from 2 PM to 3 PM. The affected localities include Bhoolakshmi Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Gaddiannaram, MC Colony, Satyanarayana Swamy Temple area and Shantinagar.

The electricity department is carrying out maintenance work to ensure a smooth power supply. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled outage.

Officials have requested people to cooperate during the maintenance work.