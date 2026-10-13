Hyderabad Power Cut on October 13: Full List of Affected Areas

Several areas in Hyderabad and its surrounding localities will experience power cuts on Tuesday, October 13, due to electricity maintenance and repair works. The power supply will be interrupted for different durations depending on the area.

According to a reports, electricity officials have announced shutdowns to carry out work on 11 kV power lines, install towers and shift electrical lines. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Power Cut in KPHB

In the Vasanth Nagar electricity section, power supply will be suspended in KPHB Phase 6 and Bhagat Singh Nagar from 11 AM to 2 PM to carry out work on an 11 kV line AB switch.

Power Cut in Peerzadiguda

Several areas in Peerzadiguda will also face power interruptions due to tower installation and feeder-related work.

The affected areas include Padmavathi Colony, Amasani Venkat Reddy Colony, RNS Colony, BL Nagar, Anjayya Enclave, Telephone Colony Phase 2, PNR Colony, Reddys Colony, Bhavani Colony, Subhodaya Colony, Lecturers Colony, Green City Colony, Anagapuri Colony, Bheem Reddy Colony and NIN Colony.

Power supply to these areas is scheduled to be interrupted from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Additional interruptions are expected from 11 AM to 11:15 AM and 2:45 PM to 3 PM in Manikantha Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Lecturers Colony, IICT Colony, Bheem Reddy Colony, Ashok Nagar, Green City Colony and Anagapuri Colony due to feeder-related work.

Power Cut in Uppal

In the Chilkanagar area of Uppal, electricity supply will be interrupted in the following localities:

Surya Hills and North Balaji Hills: 11 AM to 4 PM.

Sai Bhavani Nagar and Gayatri Hills: 11 AM to 1 PM.

The interruptions are required for shifting electricity lines onto towers.

Residents Advised to Plan Ahead

Residents in the affected areas should charge their mobile phones, complete important electrical work in advance and make necessary arrangements before the scheduled shutdowns.

Power supply is expected to resume after the scheduled work is completed. However, residents should check with their local electricity department for any changes to the timings.