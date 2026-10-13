Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Advance Bookings Cross 6 Lakh Tickets on BookMyShow

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is receiving a strong response from movie lovers ahead of its theatrical release. The film has crossed 6 lakh tickets in total advance sales on BookMyShow, creating excitement among fans.

According to reports, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial sold more than 2.47 lakh tickets on BookMyShow on the fourth day of advance bookings. However, the number was lower than the 3.05 lakh tickets sold on the previous day.

Despite the decline in daily ticket sales, the film's total advance bookings have crossed the 6 lakh mark on the platform. With the release approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

The sequel reportedly features special appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Yogi Babu are among the actors returning from the first film.

The strong advance-booking numbers indicate considerable interest in the sequel. It remains to be seen whether the film will turn this response into a big opening at the box office.