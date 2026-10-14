Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 6 Nominations: Heated Fights Between Contestants

The sixth-week nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has become intense, with contestants getting into heated arguments. The second day of nominations saw major clashes between housemates, with the fight between Rohit and Vamsi nearly turning physical.

The nominations began on Monday, and several contestants were nominated on the first day. On the second day, more housemates faced nominations, leading to arguments over the reasons given by their fellow contestants.

Eight Contestants Nominated

By the end of the nomination process, eight contestants were in danger of elimination this week. They are Jhansi, Vamsi, Aman, Varshini, Ram Prasad, Trigun, Mukesh Gowda and Rohit.

Mukesh Gowda nominated Ram Prasad, while Debjani nominated Shalini earlier in the process. Vamsi also argued with Shalini during the nominations. Later, Trigun nominated Rohit, and the two exchanged strong words.

Rohit and Vamsi's Fight Creates Tension

The biggest argument took place between Rohit and Vamsi. Their exchange became so intense that the situation nearly turned into a physical fight.

Earlier, Trigun had also taken a dig at Rohit by calling his group a “rotta gang,” which led to another verbal clash. The repeated arguments made the nomination episode more dramatic.

Naresh Criticises Rohit's Game

After the nominations ended, Bigg Boss introduced a new task called “Road Block” as part of the Dashavataram theme. During the task, Naresh and Rohit got into another argument.

Naresh criticised Rohit's performance and said his game was weak. The discussion also brought Charan into the conversation before the episode ended.

With eight contestants nominated, viewers are waiting to see who will receive the fewest votes and face elimination in the sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10.