Vijay Deverakonda Says Ranabaali Will Make Telugu Film Industry Proud

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is confident that his upcoming film Ranabaali will make the Telugu film industry proud. Speaking at the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad, the actor shared his thoughts about the movie, director Rahul Sankrityan and his journey in the industry.

The pre-release event was held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Director Rahul Sankrityan

Vijay said director Rahul Sankrityan wanted to make a period action drama on a grand scale. The director conducted extensive research before developing the story and discovered a lesser-known chapter of history.

According to Vijay, this historical background gives the film a strong purpose and makes it different from a regular historical drama. He also thanked the film's producers, Naveen and Ravi, for supporting the project.

Vijay Talks About His Comeback

During the event, Vijay recalled facing criticism after the release of NOTA. He said he had promised to return strongly despite the negative comments surrounding his career.

The actor expressed confidence in Ranabaali and said he hopes the film will help him prove his critics wrong. He also highlighted the importance of hard work and self-confidence in achieving success.

Vijay Praises Rashmika Mandanna and Music

Vijay praised Rashmika Mandanna for her growth as an actress and said working with her felt like being at home. Their collaboration has generated interest among movie lovers.

The actor also appreciated music composers Ajay-Atul for creating the song Endhayya Saami for the film. He thanked the team for their efforts and expressed hope that Ranabaali would connect with audiences.

With its historical story, period setting and lead pair, Ranabaali has raised expectations among fans ahead of its theatrical release on October 16.