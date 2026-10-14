Jailer 2: Will Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Boost Rajinikanth’s Film in Hindi?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 is generating excitement ahead of its theatrical release on October 15, 2026. One of the major talking points surrounding the film is the reported cameo by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel features several popular actors in special roles. However, the makers have not revealed Hrithik Roshan’s appearance in the film’s promotional material or trailer, keeping fans curious about his possible role.

Hrithik Roshan Could Attract Hindi Audiences

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a strong fan following across North India. His reported appearance in Jailer 2 could attract more Hindi-speaking audiences and increase interest in the Rajinikanth-starrer.

The film already has a star-studded cast, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also appearing in special roles. These appearances could add to the film’s appeal across different language markets.

Jailer 2 Faces High Expectations

The first instalment of Jailer received a strong response from audiences, raising expectations for the sequel. With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian, fans are looking forward to another action-packed entertainer.

However, the impact of Hrithik Roshan’s reported cameo will depend on how his character fits into the story. It remains to be seen whether his appearance will help the film attract a larger Hindi audience and improve its box-office performance in North India.

With the release approaching, fans are eager to discover whether this reported surprise will become one of the film’s biggest highlights.