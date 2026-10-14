Rashmika Mandanna Launches Project Annapurna to Support 400 Families

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, now known as Rashmika Deverakonda, has launched Project Annapurna, a charitable initiative aimed at providing food support to 400 families in need.

Through this initiative, the actress is helping families access essential food supplies. The food kits include 75 kg of rice, 10 kg of wheat flour, 15 kg of mixed pulses, 10 litres of cooking oil, ragi, spices and tea.

The initiative covers eight locations across South India, including Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Kodagu and Vijayawada.

Rashmika Shares the Reason Behind the Initiative

Rashmika shared the news on social media and explained that helping others has always been a part of her life. She also connected the initiative to Jayamma, her character in the upcoming film Ranabaali.

The actress expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support, saying she would continue doing such work for the people who have supported her throughout her journey.

The initiative has received appreciation from fans, who praised the actress for using her platform to support families in need.

Rashmika's Ranabaali Release

Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of Ranabaali, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the historical drama is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.

With Project Annapurna, Rashmika has drawn attention not only for her acting career but also for her efforts to support communities facing food insecurity.