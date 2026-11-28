Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu unveiled the trailer of Train, a film written and directed by Mysskin and starring Vijay Sethupathi, on Friday. The trailer offers a glimpse into Vijay Sethupathi's character and his mission to rescue hostages aboard a speeding train. Mysskin has also composed the music for the film.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj and Kalaiyarasan. Other cast members include Ira Dayanand, Vincent Ashokan, Ajay Ratnam, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Thrigun Arun, Ganesh Venkatraman, Preethy Karan, Singampuli, Suresh Chandra Menon, Shaji, Selvaah Chandrasekhar, GR Aathithyaa, Rohan, Kaniha, Janany, Diya Sharma and Komagan.

Although the makers have yet to disclose the lead characters and antagonists in the story, Nasser's character appears to be the mastermind behind the train hijack. The trailer hints at a high-octane action thriller, which the makers have described as "the action thriller of the year".

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The trailer has also caught the attention of several industry personalities. Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj shared it on social media, describing it as "kick-ass" and wishing the entire team success.

On the technical front, Train features cinematography by Fowzia Fathima, editing by Sri Watson and Shaban, and art direction by Mohana Mahendran. The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner.

The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Mysskin and Vijay Sethupathi as director and lead actor. However, the two previously worked together on Super Deluxe, in which Mysskin appeared as an actor and also contributed as a writer.

After facing multiple delays, Train is finally scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4 (Friday). Meanwhile, watch the film's trailer below

The trailer's intriguing premise, combined with its ensemble cast and and tense setting, has raised expectations among fans ahead of its theatrical release.