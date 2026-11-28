Samsung is reportedly working on its next premium smartphone, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to launch in 2027. The upcoming flagship could bring several changes in design, camera features and performance. Recent leaks suggest that Samsung may introduce a new camera layout, a powerful 200MP main camera and a faster Snapdragon processor. These upgrades could make the smartphone an interesting choice for users who want better photography and smooth performance.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra May Get a New Camera Design

According to leaked images shared by tipster Whylab on Weibo, the alleged Galaxy S27 Ultra dummy units have appeared in black and white colours. The images show a different camera arrangement on the back compared to previous Galaxy Ultra models.

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The phone could feature two large camera rings inside a raised camera section, along with smaller sensor cutouts. The leaked images also show an S Pen placed beside the devices, suggesting that Samsung may continue offering its popular stylus with the Ultra model. This new design could give the phone a fresh appearance.

200MP Camera Could Improve Photography

Camera upgrades could be one of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Reports suggest that Samsung may remove the dedicated 3x telephoto camera and laser autofocus module.

Instead, the phone could feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The main camera could capture detailed photos, while the ultra-wide camera would help users take wider pictures of landscapes and groups. The zoom camera could make distant objects easier to photograph.

Snapdragon Processor Could Offer Faster Performance

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for Galaxy processor. It could provide faster performance, smoother multitasking and better gaming experiences. Samsung had reportedly considered using its Exynos 2700 chipset but may have dropped those plans.

However, all these details are based on early leaks and remain unconfirmed by Samsung.