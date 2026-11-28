

December 2026 could be an exciting month for smartphone lovers in India. Several popular brands, including iQOO, Oppo, Motorola and Xiaomi, are expected to introduce new smartphones. From powerful processors and advanced cameras to bigger batteries and stylish displays, here are four upcoming phones worth watching.

iQOO 16: Powerful Performance and a Huge Battery

The iQOO 16 is expected to launch in India during the third week of December. It could feature a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

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The smartphone may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its camera setup could include three 50MP rear cameras and a 32MP front camera.

An 8,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging is also expected. Its price could be above Rs 90,000.

Oppo Reno 17 Series: Better Cameras and Faster Charging

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 17 and Reno 17c in India in December. The Reno 17 could feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and pack an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Three 50MP rear cameras are also expected. The series could start at around Rs 50,000.

Motorola Signature 27: A Premium Smartphone Experience

Motorola has confirmed the Signature 27's India launch for December 9, 2026. It could feature a 6.8-inch OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon processor and up to 16GB RAM.

Its camera setup may include a 200MP telephoto camera. The expected price is around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Dual Screens and Advanced Cameras

Xiaomi is expected to bring the 18 Pro to India in December. It could offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 2.7-inch rear