

Instagram is expanding beyond smartphones with a new television app in India. Meta has announced Instagram for TV, allowing users to watch Reels, Stories and creator content on larger screens. The move aims to make video watching more enjoyable with family and friends.

Instagram Arrives on TV: What Is New?

Meta announced Instagram for TV at its annual creator event, House of Instagram, held in Mumbai on November 27, 2026. The app will soon be available on supported Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices in India.

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The new app is designed mainly for watching Reels and Stories on television. Users can also browse creator profiles, photos and carousel posts. It will support horizontal Reels in widescreen format, offering a better viewing experience.

Five Exciting Features That Make Instagram for TV Special

Meta has introduced several features to make watching Instagram content easier and more enjoyable.

- Reels and Stories: Watch short videos, Stories, photos and creator content on a large screen.

- Personalised Reels Channels: Videos will be organised according to users' interests, trending content and followed accounts.

- Automatic Playback: Reels will play automatically, allowing viewers to enjoy continuous videos using their TV remote.

- Smartphone Casting: Users can cast Reels from their phones to televisions connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Availability may vary by device.

- Friends Tab: This feature brings together content shared by followed people and videos popular among friends.

Users can also search for creators and explore their profiles. The app supports up to five Instagram accounts, allowing different family members to enjoy personalised content.

How to Access Instagram on Your Television?

Once available, users can install Instagram on a supported TV device and sign in using their existing account. They can also access the TV experience through the Settings bookmark in the mobile app.

Meta says the television experience will include content standards for shared viewing. Teen accounts will also receive safety protections similar to those available on smartphones.

The launch marks an important step in Meta's effort to bring social media entertainment into living rooms, giving creators another way to reach audiences.

