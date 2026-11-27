OnePlus is rolling out a new ColorOS 17 update for its OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R smartphones. The update brings a new feature that allows users to unlock their Windows PCs automatically when they connect their phones through the O Plus Connect app. According to reports published on November 27, 2026, this feature is designed to make connecting phones and computers easier.

What Is the Automatic PC Unlock Feature?

The new feature is called "Automatically unlock when connected". It allows users to unlock their Windows PC during a remote connection using a saved password. This means users do not have to unlock their computers manually every time they connect their OnePlus phones.

However, the feature does not work simply by bringing the phone close to the computer. Users must first establish a supported remote connection and enable the automatic unlock option.

How to Enable Automatic PC Unlock

Users can follow these steps to activate the feature:

1. Connect the OnePlus phone to a supported Windows PC through the O Plus Connect app.

2. Tap the "More" option on the floating ball during the remote connection.

3. Select "Unlock PC".

4. Enable the "Automatically unlock when connected" option.

Once enabled, the PC can unlock automatically during supported remote connections.

Other Features and Update Details

This automatic unlocking feature was first introduced through an OxygenOS 16 update earlier this month. It supports compatible devices running OxygenOS 16 and later, including the OnePlus Pad 4, Pad 3, Pad 2, Pad and Pad Go 2. Now, OnePlus 15 series users running ColorOS 17 are also receiving the feature.

According to Android Authority, the latest update also brings improved photo storage management and better translation tools.

ColorOS 17, based on Android 17, started rolling out to the OnePlus 15 in India in late October. The OnePlus 15R also received the update earlier than expected. It replaces OxygenOS on supported devices and introduces AI features such as AI Mind Space and AI Call Guard. However, feature availability may differ depending on the device and region.