Meta has updated Instagram's content recommendation system in India to reduce the visibility of sexually suggestive and violent content. The new changes aim to give users a safer and better experience on the social media platform.

Instagram will now use more advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to identify sensitive content before recommending it to users. These changes mainly apply to posts and videos from accounts that users do not follow.

The updated system will affect content recommendations across Instagram Reels, Explore and Feed. Meta said it has improved its technology to identify unwanted content instead of waiting for users to report or hide such posts.

Why Has Meta Changed Instagram's Algorithm?

The move comes after the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory to Meta on October 10. The government asked the company to review its content ranking and recommendation systems.

The advisory raised concerns about misleading, manipulated and out-of-context content being widely promoted on social media. It also asked Meta to strengthen checks on content that could encourage violence or disturb public order.

What Does This Mean for Instagram Users?

Meta said users in India are now reporting recommended content around 50 per cent less frequently than they did a year ago. However, the company did not share detailed figures to support this claim.

The company clarified that the update is not a complete ban on such content. Instead, Instagram will reduce the chances of sensitive posts appearing in recommendations. Content that violates its Community Standards will continue to be removed.

Users can also control what they see through options such as Sensitive Content Control and the 'Not Interested' feature.