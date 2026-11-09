Microsoft Employees Revolt Against AI: Workplace Becomes Joyless?

Microsoft is facing growing discontent among its workforce over the company's aggressive push towards artificial intelligence (AI), even as the technology giant reportedly offers voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees worldwide.

A group of current and former Microsoft employees has reportedly circulated an open letter criticising the company's priorities, alleging that its increasing focus on AI investments is coming at the expense of employee welfare, customer interests and environmental commitments.

The letter, published under the name "Concerned Microsoft Workers", makes a striking observation about the company's workplace culture, stating: "Working at Microsoft has become joyless and demoralizing."

According to a report by The New York Times, the open letter began circulating internally before Microsoft announced its latest voluntary employee exit programme on October 26.

Employees alleged that the company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence has contributed to heavier workloads, frequent organisational restructuring, job insecurity and increasing pressure to incorporate AI tools into their daily responsibilities.

They further claimed that workers are being encouraged to use AI across nearly every aspect of their jobs, often without receiving adequate training or support.

Rather than consistently improving productivity, employees argued, these tools can sometimes create additional work. Workers reportedly have to spend extra time correcting inaccurate AI-generated content, addressing technical issues and fixing unreliable features, raising questions about whether the technology is delivering the efficiency gains promised by the company.

The open letter also highlights concerns surrounding customer safety, the expansion of data centres, military-related contracts and Microsoft's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The employees have called for greater participation in decisions concerning the development and deployment of AI technologies. They have also urged the company to stop tying AI adoption to employee incentives, rewards or performance-related penalties.

Additionally, the group has called on Microsoft to remain committed to its environmental goals for 2030, which include becoming carbon negative, water positive and achieving zero waste.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's latest Voluntary Exit Offer reportedly covers eligible employees in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, adding another dimension to the growing debate over the company's workforce strategy and its increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.

As Microsoft continue to expand its AI ambitions, the growing concerns among employees highlighted the need balance technological innovation with workforce well-being security and environmental responsibility. Whether the company addresses these corners remains to be seen.