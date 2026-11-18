Indian cricket fans received surprising news as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reportedly announced his retirement as an IPL player on November 17. With this decision, Dhoni's journey as a player with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comes to an end.

Dhoni has been one of the biggest names in the history of the Indian Premier League. Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles and became one of the most successful teams in the tournament.

Known for his calm attitude, smart decisions and unique captaincy style, Dhoni built a strong team that remained competitive for many years. His batting and finishing skills also made him one of the most popular players in the league.

Dhoni's contribution to CSK goes beyond trophies. He helped build a loyal fan base and played a major role in making the franchise one of the most loved teams in the IPL.

Although he will no longer play for CSK, reports suggest that Dhoni will continue with the franchise as a mentor. This means fans may still get to see him around the team.

Dhoni's exit as a player marks the end of an important chapter in IPL history. His leadership, achievements and connection with CSK fans will remain unforgettable.