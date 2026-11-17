Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has reportedly brought his IPL playing career to an end. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction that Dhoni would no longer be part of the playing squad. Instead, the former captain will take up the role of team mentor and guide the five-time IPL champions.

Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the first season of the IPL in 2008. He remained with the franchise for most of his IPL career, except for the two seasons when CSK was suspended from the tournament. During that period, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant.

Dhoni's decision comes after questions about his future as a player. An injury kept the experienced wicketkeeper-batter out of the previous IPL season, in which CSK finished eighth in the points table. With uncertainty surrounding his fitness and availability, the franchise has now decided to move forward with a new role for the legendary cricketer.

MS Dhoni's Successful Journey With CSK

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings won five IPL trophies in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The team also finished as runners-up five times during his captaincy.

He joined CSK as a marquee player during the inaugural IPL season and became one of the biggest faces of the franchise. Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, CSK retained him as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.

Although Dhoni will no longer play for the franchise, he will continue to remain connected with the team. As a mentor, he is expected to share his experience and help young players prepare for the challenges of the IPL.

Announcing the development on social media, CSK said Dhoni had been an important part of the franchise since its beginning. The team also highlighted his contribution through victories and difficult periods. The franchise expressed confidence that he would continue to guide the next generation of Super Kings.

How Was Dhoni's Retirement Decision Finalised?

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath also shared details about how Dhoni's decision was finalised. According to her post on X, Dhoni himself suggested that his name should be included in the list of players released ahead of the upcoming season.

She revealed that during an earlier conversation, Dhoni had already expressed doubts about whether he would be able to play in the next IPL season.

During a recent team meeting, the management discussed player releases and plans for the next season. Towards the end of the discussion, when the list of players to be released was being read out, Dhoni quietly suggested adding his name to it.

Rupa Gurunath said everyone was shocked when Dhoni made the announcement. She recalled that the video call suddenly ended at that moment. She later contacted the team again and joked that even the internet could not handle the news of Dhoni not playing in the next season.

She also admitted that it was an emotional and difficult moment for everyone associated with CSK.

According to Rupa, Dhoni has always been someone who gives his complete effort to the team. She explained that he would never continue playing if he felt he could not give his best. Rather than affecting the team's performance, he prefers to step aside.

With this decision, Dhoni begins a new chapter with Chennai Super Kings. Although fans may miss watching him on the field, his experience and guidance will continue to be valuable to the franchise.