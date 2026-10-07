Shreyas Iyer Creates History With T20I Century During Run Chase

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer created a new record with his brilliant century against West Indies in the first T20I in Lucknow. India won the match by eight wickets while chasing a target of 172 runs.

Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 runs off 43 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. He completed his century in just 42 balls and finished the chase in style.

With this knock, Iyer became the first Indian captain to score a T20I century while chasing a target. Before him, Virat Kohli held the record for the highest score by an Indian captain while batting second, with an unbeaten 94 against West Indies.

Iyer is also the third Indian captain to score a T20I century, after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit has scored three T20I centuries as captain, while Suryakumar has one.

India had a target of 172 after West Indies were bowled out for 171. After losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson early, Iyer and Ishan Kishan took control of the chase. Kishan remained unbeaten on 37, while Iyer finished the match with his memorable century.

India reached 172 for two in 14.4 overs and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.