Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for his fearless batting and attacking style. During his international career, he entertained cricket fans with his powerful shots and match-winning performances. Now, his elder son Aryavir Sehwag is slowly making a name for himself in the cricket world.

Aryavir recently grabbed attention with his outstanding performance in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup held in Oman. The young opening batter represented India and delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament. He scored 70 not out, 22, 160, 51 and 58 runs in five matches.

One of his best performances came in the final against Pakistan. India were chasing a challenging target of 338 runs. Aryavir played an important innings at the top of the order, scoring 58 runs from 61 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

India eventually created history by chasing down the target on the final ball and winning the match by one wicket. Aryavir finished the tournament with 361 runs at a strike rate of 95.50. He was also named Player of the Tournament for his excellent batting performances.

Following his success, Aryavir spoke to Star Sports and shared his experience of playing in Oman. He said that batting on the Al Amerat pitch was not easy, especially during the first 10 to 15 overs. The pitch initially helped seam bowlers, while the ball started turning later in the innings. He said he was happy to spend time at the crease and score runs under challenging conditions.

Aryavir also revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer. He admires Kohli's ability to understand match situations and score important runs whenever the team needs them.

However, the young cricketer also spoke about the comparisons with his father. Since Virender Sehwag is one of India's most popular former cricketers, fans naturally compare Aryavir's batting with his father's style.

Responding to these comparisons, Aryavir made an interesting statement. He said that he does not want to become Sehwag 2.0. Instead, he wants to establish himself as the first Aryavir Sehwag and create his own identity in cricket. He added that he cannot control the opinions of fans but wants people to recognise him for his own performances.

Interestingly, Virender Sehwag had earlier requested fans not to compare his son with him or put unnecessary pressure on the youngster. He said that he would be happy if Aryavir developed his own identity as a cricketer.

Sehwag also congratulated the Indian Under-19 team on its thrilling victory against Pakistan. He praised captain Lakshya Raichandani for scoring 80 runs and appreciated Aryavir's contribution of 58 runs. He also lauded lower-order batters Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulwa for helping India achieve the memorable win.

With his impressive performances in the Under-19 Asia Cup, Aryavir Sehwag has given cricket fans plenty of reasons to watch his progress. He now hopes to build a successful career and make a name for himself rather than living in the shadow of his famous father.