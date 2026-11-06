Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal After 23 Years

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending an incredible 23-year journey with the Portugal national team. The 41-year-old shared the news through an emotional video on social media on Thursday, November 5. With this decision, Ronaldo is preparing to pass Portugal's famous No. 7 jersey to the next generation of players.

In his video message, Ronaldo addressed the people of Portugal and spoke about his long association with the national team. He said that wearing the No. 7 shirt had been a great honour and responsibility throughout his career. He also explained that his decision was not an easy one and came from both his heart and mind.

Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal in August 2003 in a match against Kazakhstan. Since then, he has represented his country in 234 matches and scored an impressive 146 goals. He holds the world records for the highest number of appearances and goals in men's international football.

The Portuguese star also made history by representing his country in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. During the 2026 World Cup, he became the first player to score goals in six different editions of the tournament. He finished his World Cup career with 11 goals.

Ronaldo's Major Achievements with Portugal

One of the biggest moments in Ronaldo's international career came at Euro 2016. Although he suffered an injury during the final against France and had to leave the field early, Portugal went on to win the tournament. It was the country's first major international trophy.

Ronaldo later played an important role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025. These achievements further strengthened his position as one of the greatest players in football history.

Disagreement with Portugal Coach

Reports also suggest that Ronaldo's decision came after differences with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus over his position in the team. In September, he reportedly left the national team's training camp after learning that he would not be included in the starting lineup for an upcoming match.

Following the incident, the Portuguese Football Federation reportedly imposed a 30-day suspension and a fine on the footballer.

Portugal Football Federation Plans Special Tribute

The Portuguese Football Federation has thanked Ronaldo for his outstanding service to the national team. Officials are also planning a special event to honour his achievements and contributions to Portuguese football.

Although Ronaldo has decided to end his international career, he is expected to continue playing club football for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

His retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in international football. From his debut in 2003 to becoming the highest-scoring player in men's international football, Ronaldo has created records and memories that will remain part of the sport's history for years to come.