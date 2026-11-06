Scene Movie Review: Suriya and Nazriya Entertain

Suriya is back in theatres with his third release of 2026, titled Scene. The film has created interest among audiences for several reasons. Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, known for his entertaining storytelling, makes his Tamil cinema debut with this project. Actress Nazriya Fahadh returns to Tamil films after 12 years, while Naslen appears as a villain for the first time in his career.

With an interesting combination of actors and technicians, Scene arrived in theatres on November 6. Does the film live up to expectations? Does Suriya score another success this year? Let's find out.

Story

Suriya plays DSP Prem Raj, a police officer known for solving complicated criminal cases in a short time. Although he wants to leave his job, his senior officer refuses to accept his resignation because the department still needs his experience.

Prem Raj is then assigned a fresh murder investigation. The killings appear similar to the crimes committed by the infamous Perfume Killer, played by Tovino Thomas.

With the help of his assistant Maya (Nazriya Fahadh), Prem begins searching for the person behind the murders. However, an unexpected secret about the police officer comes to light during the investigation.

What is Prem Raj hiding? Who is responsible for the murders? Does he manage to catch the criminal? The answers form the rest of the story.

Plus Points

Suriya's performance

Comedy and entertaining character moments

Suriya and Nazriya's chemistry

Naslen's villain role

Background music

Entertaining second half

Performances

Suriya delivers a refreshing performance as DSP Prem Raj. Unlike his usual intense police characters, he plays this officer with a relaxed attitude and a good sense of humour. His expressions, dialogue delivery and body language suit the character. He also handles the comedy portions naturally.

Nazriya Fahadh adds charm to the film as Maya. Her scenes with Suriya provide some enjoyable moments. The conversations between the lead actors are entertaining, and their proposal scene inside the mortuary stands out.

Naslen makes an interesting attempt at playing a negative character for the first time. His relaxed behaviour and unusual approach to committing crimes make the villain different from regular movie antagonists.

Lal entertains the audience in the opening portions with his role as a senior police officer. However, his character gets very little importance in the second half. Tovino Thomas also appears in a supporting role, but his screen presence could have been better.

Direction and Screenplay

Jithu Madhavan chooses an unusual approach for this crime investigation drama. Instead of making the entire film serious and suspenseful, he mixes the investigation with comedy and funny situations.

This style gives Scene a different feel from regular police thrillers. Several characters have unusual personalities, which create humour even during serious situations.

However, the main investigation follows a familiar storyline. The villain's background and reasons for committing the murders are not explained in enough detail. A stronger character story could have made the conflict more interesting.

Minus Points

Slow first half

Weak backstory for the villain

Less screen time for Tovino Thomas

Some convenient investigation scenes

A few dubbing issues

The first half takes time to establish the characters and the investigation. Although some comedy scenes work well, the overall pace feels slow.

The film also lacks strong confrontations between Suriya and Naslen for most of its runtime. Their interactions could have been spread more evenly to create better tension.

A few investigation sequences involving Suriya's parents also feel convenient. Additionally, Lal's character disappears for a large part of the second half before returning towards the climax.

Technical Aspects

Jithu Madhavan's direction is decent, and his attempt to combine crime investigation with situational comedy works in several portions.

Vineeth Augustian's cinematography gives the film a clean visual appearance. Ajmal Sabu's editing could have been tighter, especially in the first half, where a few scenes feel stretched.

Sushin Shyam's background score is one of the film's biggest strengths. His music adds energy to important scenes and supports the overall mood. The sound design is also effective.

The production quality is satisfactory, although the dubbing for a few supporting characters could have been improved.

Final Verdict

Scene is a crime comedy that chooses humour and unusual characters over action and serious investigation drama. Suriya carries the film with an enjoyable performance, while Nazriya and Naslen provide good support.

The second half offers several entertaining moments, but the slow opening portions and the weak villain backstory affect the overall experience.

With a rating of 3/5, Scene is a decent one-time watch for audiences who enjoy crime thrillers with comedy. Those expecting an intense police investigation with powerful hero-villain confrontations may find it slightly disappointing.