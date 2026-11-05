Vijay Sethupathi Creates History! First Indian to Present at International Emmy Awards 2026

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to achieve a major international milestone by becoming the first Indian to present an award at the prestigious International Emmy Awards. The announcement has created excitement among Indian cinema fans, as the actor prepares to represent the country on a global platform.

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Vijay Sethupathi will be among the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on November 23, 2026, in New York, USA.

Vijay Sethupathi's Historic International Recognition

The International Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television programmes produced and broadcast outside the United States. Vijay Sethupathi's selection as an award presenter is considered an important moment for Indian entertainment. Known for his versatile performances in Tamil cinema, Vijay Sethupathi has established himself as on of the most respected actor in the India film industry. From intense character roles to commercial entertainers, he has consistently impressed audiences with his acting abilities. His international appearance is expected to bring additional attention to India and its growing global presence.

Vir Das Created History as First Indian Host

India has previously achieved recognition at the International Emmy Awards through comedian and actor Vir Das, who became the first Indian to host the ceremony in 2024. Vijay Sethupathi's reported selection as an award presenter marks another significant milestone for Indian talent at the international event.

Vijay Sethupathi's Growing Global Popularity

Over the years, Vijay Sethupathi has gained popularity beyond Tamil cinema through his performance in several Indian-language films. His ability to portray divers character has earned him appreciation from audience and filmmakers alike. His appearance at the International Emmy is another proud moment for his fans and the Indian entertainment industry. All eyes will now be on the actor's appearance at the November 23 ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently confirmed that his critically acclaimed action thriller Maharaja (2024) is set to receive an American remake in Hollywood. The actor also reiterated that a sequel to the film is in development. According to the film's producer, international interest in Maharaja grew following its unexpected success in China, where it reportedly grossed ₹91.65 crore at the box office.

The film also received a strong response on streaming platforms. Subsequently, a Hollywood agency acquired the remake rights, marking another significant milestone for the film and its team.