IPL Auction to Be Held in India After Three Years

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is set to return to India after a gap of three years. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that the upcoming auction will be conducted in India.

According to Dhumal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would ideally like to host the IPL auction in India every year. However, finding a suitable venue can be difficult because the auction period often coincides with the wedding season.

This year, the situation is expected to be different as the IPL will conduct a mini auction. Dhumal expressed confidence that an appropriate venue would be available in India for the event.

"We want to conduct the IPL auction in India every year, but getting a venue becomes difficult because of the wedding season. This time, however, the auction will be held in India. Since it is a mini auction, we hope to get a suitable venue," Dhumal said.

Dhumal is also expected to be re-elected as the IPL chairman at the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Decision on Impact Player Rule

The Impact Player rule is another issue that could be discussed ahead of the next IPL season. Dhumal said the BCCI will consult the IPL franchises before taking a final decision on whether the rule should continue.

The Impact Player rule allows teams to introduce a substitute player during a match, adding a tactical element to the competition. The rule has generated considerable discussion among players, coaches and franchises since its introduction.

Recent IPL Auctions Held Overseas

The IPL auction has been conducted outside India in recent years. The 2024 IPL auction was held in Jeddah, while the 2025 auction took place in Dubai. The 2026 auction was conducted in Abu Dhabi.

With the upcoming mini auction scheduled to return to India, the event will mark the end of the recent run of overseas IPL auctions.

The BCCI is expected to finalize further details regarding the auction venue and other arrangements in the coming days.