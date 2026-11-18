Chennai Super Kings have reportedly decided to continue with Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain for the IPL 2027 season. Despite growing speculation about a possible leadership change following the team's poor performances over the last few years, the franchise appears ready to give Gaikwad another opportunity to prove himself.

CSK have gone through a difficult phase in recent IPL seasons. The team finished fifth in the 2024 edition, ended the 2025 season at the bottom of the points table and managed only eighth place in 2026. For a franchise that has won the IPL title five times, these results have been disappointing. Their failure to qualify for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons has also raised concerns among fans.

Ruturaj Gaikwad became CSK's captain ahead of IPL 2024, taking over the responsibility from legendary skipper MS Dhoni. Since then, he has led the franchise in 33 matches, recording 14 victories. Although his captaincy record has not been impressive so far, the CSK management seems keen to give him more time to improve the team's performance and establish his leadership style.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is expected to continue his association with the franchise as a Team Mentor after bringing his IPL playing career to an end. His vast experience, knowledge of the game and understanding of CSK's team culture could help the players and support Gaikwad in his new role.

With IPL 2027 approaching, Chennai Super Kings will have several important decisions to make at the upcoming auction. The franchise will aim to strengthen its squad and address the weaknesses that affected its performance in recent seasons.

By continuing with Gaikwad, CSK have shown their confidence in his leadership abilities. However, the upcoming season will be an important opportunity for the captain to deliver better results. Fans will be hoping that CSK can overcome their recent struggles, return to winning ways and secure a place in the IPL 2027 playoffs.