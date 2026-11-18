Director and actor Tharun Bhascker's relationship with actress Eesha Rebba has become a major talking point in Tollywood. His mother, Geetha Bhascker, recently spoke about their bond at the pre-release event of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2.

During her speech, Geetha revealed that Eesha is not just a friend but a special person in Tharun's life. She described Eesha as his soulmate and said she has been supporting him through difficult times.

Geetha recalled that Tharun faced several challenges over the past two years, including court cases and issues related to building his house. She said there were days when he returned home very late, sometimes at 2 AM or 4 AM. Eesha would still be there to take care of him and provide support.

She also credited Eesha for helping Tharun complete the film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2. Her comments have added fresh interest to the relationship rumours surrounding the two actors.

Although Geetha's statement has given fans a clearer picture of their relationship, Tharun and Eesha have not officially announced any wedding plans. Fans are now eagerly waiting for further updates from the pair.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.