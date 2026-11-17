Casting couch has been a major topic of discussion in the entertainment industry for several years. Many actors and actresses have spoken about their experiences and shared their opinions on the issue. While some celebrities say they have never faced such situations, others have openly discussed the difficulties they experienced during their careers.

Now, senior actress Ramya Krishnan has shared her thoughts about casting couch. During a recent podcast interview, the actress said that this practice has existed in the past and continues even today. She also feels that it may not completely disappear in the future.

Ramya Krishnan explained that people have the right to decide whether they want to accept or reject such offers. She said that saying yes or no is an individual's choice. According to her, these situations may happen because of pressure, difficult circumstances or personal willingness.

The actress also pointed out that people often connect casting couch only with the film industry because cinema is considered a glamorous profession. However, she believes that such practices are not limited to movies. They can be found in different workplaces and professional fields.

Ramya further stated that casting couch is not restricted to women alone. Both men and women can face such situations in different industries.

Ramya Krishnan's Successful Film Career

Ramya Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. She enjoyed great success during the 1980s and 1990s and worked alongside several leading actors, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Rajinikanth.

Over the years, she has played a wide range of characters. From glamorous roles to powerful performances, the actress has impressed audiences with her versatility.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Ramya Krishnan has acted in hundreds of films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. She continued working in films even after marriage and successfully maintained her position in the industry.

At present, she is actively working as a character artist and continues to entertain audiences with her performances. Her recent comments on casting couch have once again brought attention to an issue that has remained a topic of discussion in the entertainment world.