Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who earned recognition among Telugu audiences through films such as Thakita Thakita, Avunu and Prema Ishq Kaadhal, has received a special and expensive gift. Bollywood producer Deepak Mukut gifted the actor a luxury car worth a whopping ₹3.5 crore. Harshvardhan shared pictures of the new car on social media, bringing the generous gesture into the spotlight.

A Car Worth ₹3.5 Crore

Producer Deepak Mukut gifted Harshvardhan Rane a brand-new Land Rover Defender OCTA, reportedly valued at over ₹3.5 crore. Harshvardhan's film Sanam Teri Kasam received an overwhelming response when it was re-released last year. During that time, Deepak Mukut had reportedly promised to give the actor a special gift. Keeping his word, the producer has now presented him with the expensive luxury car. Harshvardhan also shared a photograph on social media showing Deepak handing over the car keys.

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'

Harshvardhan Rane reshared the producer's post and showered praise on him. The actor said had come across many promises, but Deepak Mukut was someone who always stood by his words. He also urged the producer to give the green signal to Sanam Teri Kasam 2 this time.

Harshvardhan Rane's Film Journey

Harshvardhan Rane began his acting journey in Telugu cinema and gradually made his way into Bollywood. He appears in Telugu films such as Thakita Thakita, Avunu and Prema Ishq Kaadhal, earning recognition for his performance. however, Sanam Teri Kasam, in which he starred alongside Mawra Hocane, became an important film in his career. Although the romantic drama was originally released in 2016, it received renewed attention during its theatrical re-release. The film connected with a wider audience, and its popularity introduce Harshvardhan to a new generation of moviegoers. Its renewed success also bought the actor and the possibility of a sequel back into the spotlight.

The latest gift from Deepak Mukut has also attracted attention from fans, with many appreciation the producer's gesture towards the actor. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan's request for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 has added another interesting angle to the story. Fans will now be keen to know whether the producer response positively to his request and whether the much-awaited sequel moves forward.