Kajal Aggarwal Dated Others Before Reuniting With Husband Gautam

Celebrity love stories do not always follow a straight path. Some relationships begin with friendship, go through breakups and take unexpected turns before reaching a happy ending. Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about an interesting chapter in her love story with husband Gautam Kitchlu, revealing that their relationship had its share of ups and downs before marriage.

During a recent interview, Kajal spoke about how their relationship was not always smooth. Interestingly, the couple had parted ways several years before eventually getting married. Recalling that phase, she revealed, “We were in love around 13 or 14 years ago, but things did not work out between us at that time. Then we both moved on and dated other people.”

Her revelation has offered fans a glimpse into the journey that eventually brought the couple together. What began as a relationship years ago took a different turn before they found their way back to each other. Their story has now caught the attention of fans, who are interested in knowing more about the actress's personal life beyond her film career.

However, life had other plans for the couple. Despite moving on and experiencing different relationships, they eventually realised that their connection was still special. Recalling how they reunited, Kajal said, “We dated other people just to realise. Eventually, we found our way back to each other.”

Their journey eventually led them to marriage, turning an old love story into a new beginning. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Kajal also revealed that she wanted clarity about their future this time and made it clear to Gautam that they needed to make a final decision about their relationship. Recalling the conversation, she said, “I said, okay boss, this time we have to get married or say goodbye.”

Fortunately, Gautam shared the same feelings, and the couple decided to take their relationship forward. They tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple later welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neil, in April 2022, marking another beautiful chapter in their journey together.