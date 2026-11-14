Mahesh Babu’s Nephew Siddharth Galla Set to Marry South Korean Girl

Wedding celebrations have brought a festive atmosphere to the Ghattamaneni and Galla families. While superstar Mahesh Babu is occupied with his upcoming film Varanasi, his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing glimpses of the family's special moments. Her latest Instagram pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations of Siddharth Galla and Hyein Kim have caught the attention of fans.

Siddharth Galla, son of Galla Jayadev and Padmavathi, is Mahesh Babu's nephew. His upcoming wedding to South Korean fiancée Hyein Kim has become a special occasion for both families. Following their engagement, the couple recently celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in the presence of close friends and family members.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Namrata wrote, “Getting married… Always fun with family!” She also congratulated the couple and wished them a beautiful journey ahead. The photographs capture the joyful moments shared by family members as they come together to celebrate the couple's new beginning.

The celebrations have brought together members of both families, making the occasion even more special, Namrata's social media post has attracted attention from fans, who Re excited to catch glimpses of the weeding festivities.

Her pictures capture the happiness surrounding the occasion the family's enthusiasm as they prepare to welcome a new member . Siddharth comes from a prominent family Galla Jayadev beging A businessman and former Member of Parliament. His uncle, Mahesh Babu, is one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema. This family connection has further increased interest in the wedding celebrations.

The couple's union has also drawn attention because of their different cultural backgrounds.

With Siddharth belonging to a Telugu family and Hyein from South Korea, their wedding brings together two cultures. Fans are looking forward to add more pictures and updates as the celebrations continue. Namrata's heartfelt wishes have added a personal touch to the occasion, making the family celebrations even more memorable.