Is Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Movie Getting Postponed?

The upcoming adventure film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, has already created huge excitement among movie lovers. This is the first time the superstar and the celebrated filmmaker are working together, making the project one of the most anticipated Indian films. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will play the female lead, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in an important role.

The makers have already announced that Varanasi will hit theatres on April 7 next year. However, fresh rumours about the film's release date have started doing the rounds on social media. According to the latest reports, the movie may not arrive on the originally announced date and could be postponed.

There is now speculation that the makers are planning to release Varanasi in August next year. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9. This has led to rumours that the team might be considering a birthday release for the film. If this plan becomes a reality, it would be a double celebration for Mahesh Babu's fans, who could enjoy both his birthday and the film's theatrical release in the same month.

However, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding the reported postponement. Fans will have to wait for an announcement from the team to know the exact release date.

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu will appear as Rudhra. He is also expected to portray Lord Rama in a special episode based on the Ramayana. Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha. With an exciting cast and SS Rajamouli at the helm, the film has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming projects.