Who Is Anna Lezhneva? Pawan Kalyan's Third Wife and Her Net Worth

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly announced his separation from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. The actor had earlier been married twice before tying the knot with Anna, who is originally from Russia. According to reports, the couple has decided to part ways through mutual consent. They have two children together.

Following this news, Anna Lezhneva has become a topic of discussion on social media. Many people are now interested in learning about her background, career and financial status. Anna made her entry into Telugu cinema with the film Teen Maar, which also featured Pawan Kalyan. However, she is now attracting attention for her reported wealth and business connections.

Anna Lezhneva Net Worth: Is She Worth Rs 1,800 Crore?

Reports suggest that Anna Lezhneva comes from a wealthy Russian family with business interests in different countries. She is reportedly connected to business activities in Russia and Singapore. There are also claims that her family has investments in hotel chains and other business ventures in Singapore.

According to estimates circulating in media reports, Anna's net worth is believed to be more than Rs 1,800 crore. This has led to discussions about her financial background and family wealth.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the reported Rs 1,800 crore net worth. Details about the ownership of these properties, investments and business interests have also not been publicly verified. Therefore, the reported figure should be treated as an estimate rather than confirmed financial information.

Who Is Anna Lezhneva?

Anna Lezhneva is a Russian-born woman who came into the spotlight after her association with Pawan Kalyan. She made her Telugu film debut with Teen Maar. Although she appeared in the film industry, she largely stayed away from the limelight.

Anna is also said to have an educational and business background. Reports about her family suggest that they have international business connections, particularly in Russia and Singapore. However, detailed information about her professional activities and business ownership remains limited.

Anna Lezhneva and Pawan Kalyan's Marriage

Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva after ending his previous two marriages. The couple has two children together and generally maintained a private family life.

Following reports of their separation, public interest in Anna's personal background has increased. Along with her relationship with the actor, her reported wealth and business connections have also become widely discussed topics.

However, the details surrounding their separation and Anna's financial background should be understood based on officially confirmed information rather than social media speculation.