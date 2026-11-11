Vegetable Prices Today: Onion and Tomato Rates Drop in Telugu States; Check Latest Prices

Vegetable prices are witnessing a decline across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, bringing some relief to consumers. Onion and tomato rates, in particular, have dropped considerably. A few months ago, onion prices had touched ₹100 per kg, but they have now come down significantly. However, traders anticipate that vegetable prices could rise again in the coming days due to the potential impact of El Niño on weather conditions and crop production.

Vegetable prices are witnessing a decline across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, offering much-needed relief to ordinary consumers. After a prolonged period of rising prices, the recent drop has brought some respite to middle-class and lower-income households struggling to manage their daily grocery expenses.

A few months ago, tomato prices had climbed to ₹60 per kg, while onion prices touched ₹100 per kg. However, the situation has now improved, with tomatoes selling at around ₹30 per kg and onions available for approximately ₹60 per kg.

The reduction in the prices of these essential kitchen ingredients is helping households manage their monthly budgets more comfortably. With vegetables being an essential part of everyday cooking, even a small decline in their prices can make a difference to household spending.

Here is a look at the latest vegetable prices across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as of November 11.

Apart from onions and tomatoes, consumers are also keeping an eye on the prices of others essential vegetables, including potatoes, carrots, brinjal, green chillies, cabbage and cauliflower.

Prices of these vegetables vary depending on their availability, quality and demand in local markets. Market price are not the same everywhere. Wholesale rates are generally lower than retail prices, as transportation, storage and other expenses influence the final price paid by consumers. Rate may also differ between Rythu Bazaars and private vegetable markets across Hyderabad and other districts.

Meanwhile, trade are closely monitoring weather conditions and agricultural supply. They believe that changes in rainfall patterns and the possible impact of EI Niño could affect vegetable production and transportation in the coming weeks. if supplies decrease, price may rise again.

For now, the decline in onion and tomato prices has provided some relief to households. Consumers will be watching the markets closely to see whether the current trend continues in the coming days.