Telangana Plans Restrictions on Movie Events in Colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering a ban on film promotions, movie screenings and other commercial programmes at educational institutions across the state, following a series of controversies and safety-related incidents on college and university campuses.

The proposed restrictions are intended to ensure that educational institutions are not used for commercial purposes and that student safety remains a priority during large-scale events.

Reports indicate that senior government officials have asked the Education Department to review the existing regulations governing activities on college and university campuses and identify programmes that may need to be restricted or prohibited.

Under the proposed guidelines, educational institutions may continue to organise academic programmes, sporting events and small-scale cultural activities that promote student participation and talent. However, film promotions and other commercial events could be barred from college and university campuses.

Additionally, colleges hosting large-scale gatherings may be required to notify local education authorities or the police in advance. They could also be asked to provide information regarding the expected crowd size, stage setup, entry and exit arrangements, crowd-control measures and fire safety provisions.

Recent incidents prompt government to consider restrictions

The proposed move follows a series of incidents at educational institutions in Hyderabad that have brought campus safety into focus. On October 17, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student lost his life, while at least 15 others sustained injuries after an approximately 80-foot temporary lighting structure collapsed during a Dandiya Night celebration at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul. The incident highlighted concerns over safety measures and crowd management at large-scale college events.

In another incident on August 22, a crowd surge was reported during the pre-release promotional event of actor Yash's film Toxic at Malla Reddy University. A floodlight pole and speaker boxes reportedly fell amid the rush of students and fans attempting to catch a glimpse of the actor, leaving several people injured.

Officials have also reportedly raised concerns over allegations that certain private educational institutions are allowing their campuses and student communities to be used for political, personal and commercial purposes.