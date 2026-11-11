Big Telugu Movies Releasing in November and December 2026

The box office has started November on a grand note with the massive success of Ramayana. The coming weeks are also expected to be exciting for movie lovers. Several big-budget films and highly anticipated projects are preparing for release in November and December. With many popular stars arriving in theatres, the final two months of 2026 are expected to bring a festive atmosphere to the box office.

One of the most anticipated films is King 100, which is being considered a prestigious milestone in Akkineni Nagarjuna's career. Fans have high expectations for this project. Vijay Deverakonda is also preparing to entertain audiences with Rowdy Janardhana, in which he will reportedly appear in a powerful mass-action role. Naga Chaitanya's upcoming mystical thriller Vishwakarma is another film attracting attention with its different storyline and concept.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is also expected to enter the December race with Dada. Meanwhile, Sharwanand is getting ready to impress audiences with Bhogi, in which he will be seen in a fresh mass look. Dulquer Salmaan's periodic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara is also gearing up for release during this season.

Young audiences are eagerly waiting for the sequel ENE Repeat, which is expected to bring back the excitement of the original film. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is also preparing to entertain audiences with Haindava, a divine action entertainer. With different genres and popular actors involved, Telugu cinema has several interesting releases lined up for the year-end season.

The competition will not be limited to Telugu films. Several Bollywood and international projects are also expected to compete at the box office. Rashmika Mandanna's action film Mysaa has generated considerable interest, with the actress reportedly playing a powerful role. Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller King is another major release that has created excitement among movie fans across the country.

Adding to the competition, Hollywood's much-awaited visual spectacle Avengers: Doomsday is also expected to arrive in December with its Telugu-dubbed version.

With films featuring some of the biggest stars from Telugu cinema, Bollywood and Hollywood, November and December are shaping up to be exciting months for the film industry. The year-end box office could witness intense competition, with several major releases targeting audiences during the same period.