Hyderabad to Celebrate Chhath Puja at 28 Locations From November 14 to 16

Hyderabad is getting ready for grand Chhath Puja celebrations at 28 locations across the city. The celebrations are being organised by the Bihar Association from November 14 to 16, 2026.

Devotees from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal are expected to participate in large numbers. They will gather near lakes and other water bodies to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

Tank Bund Among Major Celebration Venues

Tank Bund is expected to attract a large number of devotees. Other proposed locations include Hasmatpet Lake, Durgam Cheruvu, Shamirpet, Miyapur and Uppal. The celebrations will also take place at Bathukamma ghats in and around Hyderabad.

The identified locations come under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) limits.

Arrangements for Devotees

The Bihar Association has requested the state government and civic authorities to make proper arrangements at all 28 locations. These include drinking water, sanitation, street lighting and crowd management.

The association has also sought traffic arrangements and safety measures to ensure that devotees can perform the rituals without difficulties.

Why Is Chhath Puja Celebrated?

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees worship the Sun and pray for good health, prosperity and the well-being of their families.

The festival includes four main rituals: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. On the third day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun, while the celebrations conclude with prayers to the rising Sun on the fourth day.

With celebrations planned at 28 locations, Hyderabad is expected to witness large gatherings during the festival.