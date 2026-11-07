Hyderabad Water Crisis: Groundwater Levels Fall Sharply

Hyderabad is facing the risk of a serious drinking water shortage as groundwater levels continue to fall across the city and nearby municipal areas. Experts have warned that the situation could become worse in the coming months if the current trend continues. Poor rainfall and the growing dependence on borewells are the main reasons behind the decline in groundwater levels.

According to the latest report released by the Telangana Groundwater Department, Hyderabad recorded a sharp fall in groundwater levels between September and October. The average groundwater depth increased by 1.01 metres in just one month, raising concerns about water availability in the city.

Hyderabad Water Crisis: Kukatpally and Shankarpally Record Deep Groundwater Levels

The October report from the Groundwater Department shows a worrying situation across GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) areas.

The average groundwater depth, which stood at 11.58 metres in September, increased to 12.59 metres in October. Compared to October 2025, groundwater levels have fallen by 7.17 metres, highlighting the growing water crisis.

The department collected this data through 107 piezometers across 46 mandals. Kukatpally recorded the deepest groundwater level at 22.88 metres. Shankarpally followed with 21.81 metres, while Medipally recorded 20.31 metres.

Several other areas, including Ameerpet, Quthbullapur, Saroornagar, Patancheru and Uppal, also reported groundwater levels below 15 metres. These figures show that the problem is affecting several parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Poor Rainfall Increases Dependence on Water Tankers

Poor rainfall is one of the major reasons behind the falling groundwater levels. Between June 1 and October 31, Hyderabad was expected to receive around 729 mm of rainfall. However, the city received only 484 mm during this period.

This represents a rainfall deficit of nearly 34 per cent. With less rainwater reaching the ground, borewells are struggling to meet the growing demand for water.

As a result, many residents are depending on private and government water tankers. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) supplied 87,056 water tankers in October last year. This number increased sharply to 2,20,887 in October this year.

The increase of around 153.7 per cent shows how quickly the demand for alternative water supplies is growing across the city.

Government Takes Steps to Control the Water Crisis

Authorities have started taking steps to prevent the situation from becoming worse. HYDRAA has launched special measures to stop illegal borewell drilling and protect groundwater resources.

Meanwhile, HMWSSB has introduced the 'PAANI' mobile app to help people report water wastage and encourage responsible water use.

HMWSSB Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy has advised residents to save 20 to 25 litres of water every day. He said that small steps taken by households could help reduce water shortages in the future.

Experts have also stressed the need for long-term solutions. They have suggested building more rainwater harvesting pits, restoring lakes and improving groundwater recharge systems.

With groundwater levels falling and tanker demand increasing, Hyderabad residents may face greater water problems in the coming months. Experts believe that public awareness, responsible water use and effective government measures are essential to prevent a major drinking water crisis.