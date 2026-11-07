Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar: SU Arun Kumar Film First Look

Kamal Haasan has officially announced his upcoming film, titled Sandiyar, which will be produced under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to handle the film's soundtrack.

The film had already generated considerable buzz following the release of two posters, which led to speculation that it might be a spiritual successor to Virumaandi (2004). The connection has gained further attention with the title Sandiyar, which was originally considered for Virumaandi before its release. Interestingly, 'Sandiyar' is also the title of a song featured in the 2004 film.

Previously referred to as KH 237, the project marks Kamal Haasan's collaboration with filmmaker SU Arun Kumar, who is known for directing films such as Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi and Chithha. While the makers have yet to reveal the complete storyline, the film is reportedly expected to be a gangster drama set against the rural landscape of Madurai.

With Multiple project in the pipeline, Kamal Hassan continue to balance his acting and production commitments. His upcoming collaborations with leading stars and filmmaking have generated considerable interest among Tamil cinema audiences.

Sandiyar is among Kamal Haasan's upcoming project as both an actor and producer. Apart from this, he is also backing Dharman, an action thriller starring Rajnikanth, who is reportedly set to portray a doctor. The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela. Reports also suggest that Kamal Haasan will have a significant on-screen presence in the film.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to share screen space once again after a gap of nearly five decades. The upcoming film, which is yet to receive an official title, will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marking his next collaboration with Rajinikanth after Jailer 2. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the composer for the highly anticipated project.