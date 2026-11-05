Did Anirudh Ravichander Skip Inviting Dhanush to His Wedding?

Music director Anirudh Ravichander's wedding news has become a major topic of discussion among Tamil cinema fans. As preparations for his wedding are reportedly underway, an interesting update about the guest list has attracted attention.

According to reports from Chennai media, several popular actors and actresses from the Tamil film industry have received wedding invitations. However, actor Dhanush's name is reportedly missing from the guest list. There is no official confirmation about this information yet.

Anirudh and Dhanush share a strong professional bond. Their combination has delivered several popular songs and successful films. Dhanush played an important role in introducing Anirudh to the film industry with the movie 3.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and later completed their divorce.

Because of this background, reports about Dhanush possibly missing Anirudh's wedding invitation have created curiosity among fans. Some fans believe he will still be part of the celebrations, while others are discussing the reported guest list on social media.

However, the news about Dhanush not receiving an invitation remains unconfirmed. Fans are now waiting to see whether the actor will attend Anirudh's wedding celebrations.