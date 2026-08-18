Anirudh and Kavya Maran’s Destination Wedding Date Locked?

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are once again making headlines amid fresh reports about their wedding plans.

According to reports in the Tamil media, the duo are allegedly planning a destination wedding in Greece in November 2026. One report has claimed that the wedding could take place on November 10, while another report has mentioned November 11. However, there is no official confirmation from Anirudh or Kavya regarding their relationship or wedding plans.

Rumours about Anirudh and Kavya have been circulating for more than a year. The speculation gained fresh attention after veteran actor and Anirudh’s uncle Y.G. Mahendran reportedly spoke about the musician’s marriage, saying that it would happen soon.

Kavya Maran is widely known as the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Anirudh, meanwhile, is one of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema and has worked on several major Tamil, Telugu and Hindi projects.

The latest reports have once again sparked considerable interest among fans, particularly with Greece being mentioned as the possible wedding destination. Social media is already abuzz with discussions about the reported date and wedding arrangements.

For now, the November wedding date and Greece destination remain unconfirmed reports. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Anirudh, Kavya or their families before the wedding plans can be considered confirmed.