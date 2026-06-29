Did Anirudh's Uncle Confirm His Wedding With Kavya Maran?

Wedding rumours surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, have once again grabbed attention. The latest buzz started after Anirudh's uncle, actor Y. Gee Mahendra, spoke about the couple in a recent interview.

During the interview, Y. Gee Mahendra congratulated Anirudh and said the wedding was a "sure thing." His comments quickly went viral on social media, leading many fans to believe that the long-running marriage rumours could finally be true.

Rumours about Anirudh and Kavya have been circulating for more than a year. Earlier, Anirudh had dismissed the reports as mere speculation. However, his uncle's latest statement has once again sparked discussions about the couple's relationship. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the wedding plans so far.

According to recent reports, the families are believed to be supportive of the relationship. However, no official announcement regarding the wedding date or venue has been made by either family.

While fans eagerly await an official confirmation from Anirudh and Kavya, the wedding rumours continue to dominate social media and entertainment news. Until the couple speaks publicly, the reports remain unconfirmed despite the comments made by Anirudh's family member.