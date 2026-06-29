Why Did the Music Director Walk Away From Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram?

Samantha's blockbuster Maa Inti Bangaaram reportedly faced a major challenge just days before its release. According to reports, the film's original music director, Santhosh Narayanan, did not complete the background score and mixing work, leaving the team in a difficult situation.

Reports claim that despite repeated attempts by the makers to contact him, the music director was unavailable during the final stages of post-production. This forced director Nandini Reddy and producer Raj Nidimoru to quickly find an alternative to complete the film on time.

To avoid delaying the release, music composers Mickey J Meyer, Mahesh Shankar, and Suresh Bobbili reportedly stepped in at the last minute and shared the work. They completed the background score for different portions of the film, helping the makers finish the project before its theatrical release. The film also includes a special thank-you card for the three composers in its opening credits.

The report also suggests that a mysterious message shown during the film's post-credit scene sparked discussions on social media. Some fans believe it was an indirect reference to the issues faced during the music production, though the makers have not officially confirmed the meaning behind it.

Despite these behind-the-scenes challenges, Maa Inti Bangaaram went on to become a major box-office success. The film received a positive response from audiences, and fans praised Samantha's performance along with the movie's emotional story and action sequences.