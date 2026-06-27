Exclusive: Prabhas' Fauzi Locks Release Date

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is reportedly ready for its next major announcement. The period action drama has generated huge interest ever since the makers revealed the title and first-look poster.

Following the delay of The Raja Saab, fans have been eagerly waiting for fresh updates on Fauzi. So far, the makers have only released a title poster and a short audio teaser, keeping the rest of the project under wraps.

According to the latest industry buzz, the makers have reportedly locked December 3 as the film's release date. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, an announcement is expected in the coming days as the team prepares to begin promotional activities.

The film has already completed a significant part of its shooting schedule and is now entering its final production stages. Director Hanu Raghavapudi is said to have crafted an emotional story set against the backdrop of India's pre-Independence era, combining romance, patriotism and action.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is Prabhas playing the role of a soldier. Actress Imanvi will make her debut opposite the star, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jayapradha play important supporting roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, Fauzi promises impressive visuals and an emotionally driven storyline. If the reported release date remains unchanged, fans can expect promotional campaigns to begin soon as the film gears up for its theatrical release.

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