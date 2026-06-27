Atlee Set to Drop RAAKA Glimpse in August

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Atlee for the big-budget pan-India film RAAKA. The film is currently under production and is being made on a grand scale with heavy use of visual effects.

The announcement poster of RAAKA created huge excitement among fans. Allu Arjun's striking new look immediately grabbed attention and raised curiosity about the film's storyline and unique world. Since then, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the project.

Now, reports suggest that the team is concentrating on the film's extensive VFX work before revealing more content. If everything stays on schedule, the makers are expected to release the first official glimpse of RAAKA in August.

The teaser is likely to give audiences their first look at the film's visuals, characters and overall concept, making it one of the most-awaited updates of the year.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead, while Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly playing important roles. Music for the film is being composed by Sai Abhyankar.

Being produced with a massive budget, RAAKA is expected to be one of the biggest Indian films currently in production. The film is likely to hit theatres during the second half of 2027.

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