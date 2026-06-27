Hyderabad Tops List of Fastest Growing Tech Cities

Bengaluru has been known as India's IT capital for many years, thanks to its large number of startups and the presence of global technology companies. However, several other Indian cities are now growing rapidly and becoming attractive destinations for jobs, business and quality living.

According to a recent property market analysis by ANAROCK, Hyderabad is currently the strongest contender to follow Bengaluru's success. The city has witnessed impressive growth in the residential real estate market, with home prices rising significantly over the past few years. Hyderabad is also attracting major Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT companies, making it one of the country's fastest-growing technology hubs.

The average monthly cost of living in Hyderabad is around ₹41,900 for a single person and about ₹1.02 lakh for a family.

Pune is another city showing strong growth. It has seen a sharp increase in housing demand and continues to attract investments in commercial real estate and office spaces. The city is also becoming an important destination for technology companies and GCCs.

The estimated monthly living cost in Pune is around ₹46,900 for an individual and nearly ₹1.12 lakh for a family.

Chennai is also expanding its commercial and IT sectors. The city has experienced steady growth in office space demand and remains one of the leading centres for Global Capability Centres in southern India.

A single person in Chennai spends around ₹38,700 per month, while a family's monthly expenses are estimated at ₹95,300.

Apart from these major cities, Tier-2 cities are also gaining attention. Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore are witnessing increased business activity, land development and investment, making them attractive options for professionals and companies.

The estimated monthly cost of living is around ₹41,000 for an individual in Ahmedabad, ₹37,100 in Kochi and ₹31,500 in Coimbatore. Family expenses are approximately ₹97,600 in Ahmedabad, ₹92,000 in Kochi and ₹76,800 in Coimbatore.

While Bengaluru continues to lead India's technology industry, cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and several Tier-2 locations are quickly emerging as strong alternatives with growing job opportunities, better infrastructure and comparatively affordable living costs.

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