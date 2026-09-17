Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Spotted at Airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru were recently seen together at the airport, and a brief moment between the couple has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Samantha was seen arriving at the airport in a casual outfit as she prepared to catch her flight. Before she headed inside, Raj accompanied her to the airport and shared a warm goodbye hug with her.

The actor opted for a comfortable look, wearing an oversized pink shirt paired with white trousers. She was also seen carrying a shawl and a large tote bag. While the couple did not stop to pose for photographers, their short interaction was captured on video and later circulated online.

Fans were quick to react to the affectionate moment. Several social media users praised Raj for accompanying Samantha to the airport, while others described their goodbye hug as a sweet and emotional moment.

Samantha and Raj’s Relationship

Samantha and Raj first sparked dating rumours during their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was released in 2024. Their social media appearances together later led to further speculation about their relationship.

Samantha's divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya was announced in 2021. Raj's previous marriage to Shhyamali De also became a topic of discussion, although details about the timeline of their separation have remained unclear.

The couple eventually made their relationship official in December 2025 after getting married in a private yogic ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

In June 2026, Samantha revealed that she was expecting her first child with Raj during the success celebrations of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha spoke about her pregnancy and described it as an unexpected but happy development. She said that both she and Raj had reached a point where they were comfortable with the possibility of having children or not having them.

Samantha also recalled discovering that she was pregnant while working on the song Thassadiya. She said she is now looking forward to becoming a mother and embracing the changes that come with parenthood.