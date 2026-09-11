Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Was Okay With Not Having Kids

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her thoughts on having children and her personal life. The actress revealed that she and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, were comfortable with the possibility of having children or choosing not to have them.

Samantha said that pregnancy was not something the couple had planned for at a particular time. She described the news as a surprise and said both of them were fine with either outcome.

The actress is now expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The couple's pregnancy announcement has attracted considerable attention from fans and the film industry.

Samantha and Raj have kept much of their personal life private. Their relationship and upcoming parenthood have nevertheless become a major topic among fans following the pregnancy announcement.

On the work front, Samantha is also enjoying attention for her recent projects. The actress continues to be one of the most followed stars from the South Indian film industry.