Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi have urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and enthusiasm while also taking care of the environment. The actors have extended their support to the Vittana Ganapati celebrations and encouraged people to be part of the festive event.

Vijay Deverakonda appealed to people to choose clay Ganesha idols for the festival. He urged everyone to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi responsibly and help reduce pollution caused by idols made from materials that can harm water bodies.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has also supported the celebrations and encouraged people to participate in the festival with devotion. The involvement of both popular actors has brought more attention to the Vittana Ganapati celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Devotees install Ganesha idols at homes and public places, perform special prayers and take part in various cultural activities.

Using natural clay idols and avoiding materials that can pollute lakes and other water bodies can help make the celebrations more environmentally friendly. The appeal by Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi is expected to encourage more people to choose traditional clay idols this Ganesh Chaturthi.