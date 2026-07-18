Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Morning Routine

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed the simple morning routine she follows to begin each day with a positive mindset. As she enters a new phase in her personal life, Samantha says she is giving more importance to wellness, mindfulness, and healthy habits that help her stay calm and energized.

In a recent video shared on social media, the actress explained that after trying several routines over the years, she finally found a daily practice that works best for her. She believes that the way a person starts the morning can influence their mood, productivity, and overall well-being for the rest of the day.

Samantha also pointed out that common concerns such as bloating, skin problems, and stubborn belly fat may sometimes be connected to everyday lifestyle habits. According to her, stress levels are naturally higher after waking up, and checking a mobile phone immediately can increase stress and reduce focus throughout the day.

To build healthier habits, Samantha recommends following her routine for 21 days to see if it helps reduce stress, improve energy, and support overall health.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 8-Step Morning Routine

1. Avoid Your Phone for the First Hour

Instead of scrolling through social media or checking messages, spend the first hour of the day without your phone to maintain a peaceful mindset.

2. Practice Deep Breathing

Slow and controlled breathing helps relax the nervous system and prepares the body for the day ahead.

3. Get Morning Sunlight

Stepping outside within a few minutes of waking up allows natural sunlight to regulate the body's internal clock and improve energy levels.

4. Drink a Morning Wellness Beverage

Samantha starts her day with a warm drink made using water, lemon, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and an optional pinch of cayenne pepper to stay hydrated and support digestion.

5. Eat a Nutritious Breakfast

A balanced breakfast helps maintain steady blood sugar levels and reduces unhealthy cravings later in the day.

6. Exercise Before 11 AM

Whether it's a workout, yoga, or a brisk walk, moving the body in the morning can improve metabolism and increase energy.

7. Have Tea or Coffee After Eating

Instead of drinking caffeine on an empty stomach, Samantha prefers having coffee or tea after breakfast.

8. Set One Goal for the Day

Before starting work, she writes down one important task she wants to accomplish. Having a clear goal helps improve focus and reduces distractions.

Samantha says these simple habits have made a noticeable difference in her daily life. She encourages anyone looking to improve their lifestyle to try the routine consistently and see how it benefits both physical and mental well-being.

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