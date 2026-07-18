Deepika Padukone Continues Raaka Shoot While 7 Months Pregnant

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is winning praise for her dedication while shooting for her upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. According to recent reports, Deepika continued filming important action scenes even while she was seven months pregnant.

Despite her pregnancy, Deepika reportedly completed several physically demanding scenes before taking her maternity break. Members of the film's team were impressed by her professionalism and commitment to finishing her portions on time.

The makers are also said to have planned the shooting schedule carefully so that Deepika could complete her scenes comfortably. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been continuing with the remaining portions of the film along with the rest of the cast.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is one of the most-awaited pan-India films. The movie promises high-octane action and a grand cinematic experience. Fans are now even more excited after reports of Deepika's dedication during the shoot.

Although the reports have generated a lot of buzz online, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to share more official updates about the film in the coming months.