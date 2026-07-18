Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 18: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices remained firm across India on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Precious metals continue to trade near record highs, with many buyers and investors keeping a close watch on today's rates. While gold prices have remained stable, silver is also holding strong in the domestic market. The final price of jewellery may vary depending on making charges and GST.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.30 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - July 18, 2026:
Mumbai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Delhi
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250
Chennai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Kolkata
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,070
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,150
Pune
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100
Jaipur
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250
Lucknow
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250
Silver Prices Today - July 18, 2026:
- Mumbai – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Delhi – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Chennai – ₹2,35,000 per kg
- Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000 per kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Pune – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Jaipur – ₹2,30,000 per kg
- Lucknow – ₹2,30,000 per kg