Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 18: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices remained firm across India on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Precious metals continue to trade near record highs, with many buyers and investors keeping a close watch on today's rates. While gold prices have remained stable, silver is also holding strong in the domestic market. The final price of jewellery may vary depending on making charges and GST.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.30 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 18, 2026:

Mumbai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Delhi

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250

Chennai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Hyderabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Bengaluru

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Kolkata

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Ahmedabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,070

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,150

Pune

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,020

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,100

Jaipur

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250

Lucknow

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,43,170

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,31,250

Silver Prices Today - July 18, 2026: